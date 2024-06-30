Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Up to $362.10

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $362.10, but opened at $372.13. Humana shares last traded at $376.61, with a volume of 634,129 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Humana Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.23.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,300,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

