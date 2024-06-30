Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $27.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.07.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
