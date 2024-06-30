Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Up 94.7% in June

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HSQVY opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

