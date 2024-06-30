Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 281.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 111.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 49.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 141.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

