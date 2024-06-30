Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 334 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Paychex were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

