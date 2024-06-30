Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.60

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 46169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -624.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

