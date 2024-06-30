Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $809.30

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 809.30 ($10.27) and traded as high as GBX 870.30 ($11.04). Informa shares last traded at GBX 855.80 ($10.86), with a volume of 2,463,123 shares trading hands.

INF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.37) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.70) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 865.33 ($10.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,852.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 837.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 809.44.

In other Informa news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.40), for a total transaction of £474,550.40 ($601,992.13). Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

