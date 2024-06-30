Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $97.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after buying an additional 13,919,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after buying an additional 3,535,543 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,414 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,383,000 after acquiring an additional 696,610 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.1 %

IR stock opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

