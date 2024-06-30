Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NGVT stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $66.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 677,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,760,000 after acquiring an additional 153,530 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 2,449.8% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 107,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,446,000 after purchasing an additional 80,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $3,372,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Further Reading

