Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Ingredion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $10.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

NYSE INGR opened at $114.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $122.18.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

