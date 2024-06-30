Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$247.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFC. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

IFC stock opened at C$228.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$226.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$218.93. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$237.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

