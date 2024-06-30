Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICG) Top Pick Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ICG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,798 ($35.49) to GBX 2,703 ($34.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,036 ($38.51) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 2,182 ($27.68) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,949.74 ($24.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,448 ($31.05).

