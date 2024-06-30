International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.