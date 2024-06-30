International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 48.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

