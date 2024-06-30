International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

NYSE:IBM opened at $172.95 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

