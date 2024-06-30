Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0732 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
