Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.37

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.37 and traded as high as $66.23. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 15,556 shares trading hands.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned about 0.43% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.