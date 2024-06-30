Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $479.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.54. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.