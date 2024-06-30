INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Update

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INVO stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INVO Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 231,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. INVO Bioscience comprises approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 9.43% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

