IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Gap Up to $8.91

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.23. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 1,391 shares traded.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $662.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
