iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.57

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.57 and last traded at $99.56, with a volume of 15217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.40.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

