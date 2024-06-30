iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $108.88.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

