iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.85 and last traded at $84.85. Approximately 418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.22.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 17.81% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

