iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,156,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $85,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $72.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

