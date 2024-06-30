iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $547.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.79. The company has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

