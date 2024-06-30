iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 470.5% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 445.7% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 112,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 406.1% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

