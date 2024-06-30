iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 445.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $58.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.