iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.18

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.18 and last traded at $133.18, with a volume of 1004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.68.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

