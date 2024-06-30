iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Trimmed by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,218,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after buying an additional 937,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,446,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,325,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $119.32 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $120.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.