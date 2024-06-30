iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Increased by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.09 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.