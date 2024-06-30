iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.25 (BATS:FLOT)

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2494 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

