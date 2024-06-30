iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Declares $0.28 Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
