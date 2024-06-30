iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1251 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BATS:IBHG opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

