iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1251 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:IBHG opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.