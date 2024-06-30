iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Plans Dividend of $0.28

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2823 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile
