Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2944 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BEMB opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

