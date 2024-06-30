iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Plans Dividend of $0.19

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1928 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
CEMB stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $51.78.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
