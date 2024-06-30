iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2121 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Shares of EMHY opened at $37.05 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

