iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2121 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EMHY opened at $37.05 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78.
About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.