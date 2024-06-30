iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.41

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.41 and last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 53265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 740,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,583,000 after buying an additional 533,051 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 461,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

