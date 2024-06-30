iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.41

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.41 and last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 53265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
