iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.19 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 12.02% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

