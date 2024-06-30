iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 69,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SUSA opened at $112.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $113.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

