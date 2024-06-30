iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.32

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.32 and last traded at $148.32, with a volume of 6686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4,354.5% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

