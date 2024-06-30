iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

