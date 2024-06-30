iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Raised by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $62,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWF stock opened at $364.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $370.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

