iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,086,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,512,000 after purchasing an additional 253,771 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.55 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

