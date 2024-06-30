iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Holdings Trimmed by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $55.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.