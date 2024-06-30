Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Shares Down 1%

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.53 and last traded at $47.53. Approximately 41 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88.

Israel Discount Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.4704 dividend. This is a boost from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About Israel Discount Bank

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

