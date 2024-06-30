Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $70.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $74.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $81.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.