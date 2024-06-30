Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “N/A” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,032,380.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Jamf news, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,621.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,108.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,076 shares of company stock worth $2,310,855. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jamf by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after purchasing an additional 462,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,923,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after acquiring an additional 153,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jamf by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 265,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth $13,169,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAMF opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

