Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

