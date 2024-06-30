Jefferies Financial Group Increases Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $38.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,026,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,789 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,649,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,350,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

